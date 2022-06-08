ScotRail issue warning to Scotland fans as last train leaves before final whistle

ScotRail has issued a warning to Scotland fans heading to Hampden Park to watch tonight’s game against Armenia.

The Tartan Army hosts Armenia this evening in a Nations League clash, hoping to bounce back after the disappointment of missing out on World Cup 2022 after losing to Ukraine.

ScotRail is asking fans attending the game to plan their journeys ahead of time because of the recent changes to its train schedules.

The train operator has cut around 700 services last month because of a deadlock over driver pay and has now introduced a reduced schedule to help it cope.

ScotRail services have been cut by one third since last week because of the drivers' dispute. Picture: John Devlin

However, one of the changes means that the last train from Mount Florida - the nearest station to the stadium - back to Glasgow Central will depart before the final whistle.

ScotRail also warned that most services running out of Queen Street and Central will have finished by the time the game finishes.

A post on social media said: “The match kicks offf at 7.45pm, however turnstiles at Hampden Park will open from 6pm. Fans are encouraged to leave plenty of time for their journey and get to the ground early as trains will be busy.

“We'll be adding extra carriages to as many trains as possible from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida, the closest station to Hampden Park, prior to the game.

“However, we are urging fans attending the match to consider their travel options, as the last trains of the night from Mount Florida back to Glasgow Central will depart before the final whistle due to the temporary timetable currently in place.

“There will also be very limited journey opportunities departing from Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street after the match, with no trains on most routes out of the city centre.

“Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central prior to the game. To reduce the need to queue on the day, customers are encouraged to buy their ticket to Mount Florida in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app.