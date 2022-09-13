ScotRail issues train warning as mourners head to Edinburgh to see Queen’s coffin

ScotRail has issued a warning to train passengers.

Thousands of people have been heading to Edinburgh to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral last week.

Trains have been running overnight to give folk the chance to see the coffin, before it flies down to London later this afternoon.

ScotRail is warning that people might find that trains to Edinburgh are ‘extremely busy’.

It posted: “Travelling to Edinburgh today? Trains will be extremely busy, so please plan ahead. You may need to queue at Edinburgh Waverley and other major stations.

“It’s important you use Edinburgh Waverley when travelling to/from the cathedral.”