In a bumper weekend of cup football, Celtic and Rangers will face off, as will Hearts and Hibernians - with all four teams hoping to book their place in the final.
Train services are expected to be extremely busy this weekend.
To help, extra carriages will be added where possible, and separate stations will be used to split up fans.
Rangers and Hearts fans will travel on trains to/from Mount Florida, while Hibs and Celtic fans will use King’s Park station.
A statement from ScotRail also warned: “If you normally travel on the Argyle Line between Rutherglen & Exhibition Centre, remember that buses replace trains between these stations.
“Services that would normally run along this route are being diverted to Queen Street or the main platforms at Glasgow Central wherever possible.
“Finally, we’d also like to remind everyone that alcohol remains banned on the ScotRail network and that face coverings are still required by law for everyone who is able to wear one.”