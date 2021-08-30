How long do the tickets last: Customers can now book return trips between the two cities, with the ticket valid for up to one month.
How much does the new open return cost: The new fare has the option to travel any time of day for £30, or with off-peak travel only for £18.40.
How do I buy one: Tickets can be bought and stored on the ScotRail app using the mTicket system, online at scotrail.co.uk, in stations at a self-service ticket machine or ticket office and by phone.
What is ScotRail saying: Lesley Kane, ScotRail commercial director, said: “This is another big step forward on the road to recovery from the pandemic.
“Our new Glasgow-Edinburgh Open Return tickets will benefit both the leisure and business market and I’m confident that these fares will help bring former customers back, and attract new ones, as we continue our work to ensure that Scotland’s railway is fit for the future.”