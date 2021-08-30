ScotRail has launched a new Open Return fare between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

How long do the tickets last: Customers can now book return trips between the two cities, with the ticket valid for up to one month.

How much does the new open return cost: The new fare has the option to travel any time of day for £30, or with off-peak travel only for £18.40.

How do I buy one: Tickets can be bought and stored on the ScotRail app using the mTicket system, online at scotrail.co.uk, in stations at a self-service ticket machine or ticket office and by phone.

What is ScotRail saying: Lesley Kane, ScotRail commercial director, said: “This is another big step forward on the road to recovery from the pandemic.