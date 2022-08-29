ScotRail: major Glasgow train route closed due to engineering works
Trains on a major Glasgow route have been cancelled due to engineering works.
Train services in Glasgow are delayed.
Services are not running between Glasgow Central and Neilston due to overnight engineering works over-running.
It is hoped that the line should re-open soon.
Network Rail posted: “We're experiencing disruption in the Neilston area due to overnight engineering works not being finished on time. Sorry if you've been impacted by this today.
“Engineers will open the railway there as soon as possible.”
ScotRail added: “Overnight engineering works between Glasgow Central and Neilston have overrun. Word is from site that the line should reopen soon, but in the meantime trains in/out of Glasgow Central for Neilston will be cancelled/revised.”