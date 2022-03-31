ScotRail offering ‘kids go free’ deal this weekend - how to get the free tickets

ScotRail is offering a special ‘kids go free’ deal this weekend, as the Easter break approaches.

Schools close in Glasgow tomorrow (Friday) for the Easter holidays, leaving parents with the difficult job of keeping their kids entertained for two-and-a-bit weeks.

The good news is that exploring Scotland will be a little bit cheaper this weekend, thanks to a deal from ScotRail.

The rail operator is running a ‘kids go free’ deal on Saturday and Sunday.

All you need to do is buy an adult ticket, download a free travel voucher and then you’re good to go. Each paying adult can take up to four kids with them for free with one voucher.