ScotRail schedule returns to normal after pay deal agreed

The ScotRail schedule has returned to normal this morning (Wednesday) following two months of reduced services.

It was announced on Friday that the train operator had come to an agreement with the drivers’ union, ASLEF, meaning that services can return to normal.

ScotRail introduced a temporary, reduced timetable in May, cutting hundreds of services, while the pay dispute with ASLEF had been running.

It said this had been done because a ‘significant’ number of drivers had declined to do overtime or rest day working during the dispute.

Services are set to return to the timetable which was in use in May. Picture: John Devlin

Now that an agreement has been reached, 700 extra trains per day will be added to schedules.

Explaining the dispute, ScotRail said: “Like many train operators across Britain, ScotRail has relied on drivers working overtime or on their rest days.

“In 2019, ScotRail committed to employing more drivers to phase out the reliance on this practice, however, the pandemic meant that driver training was significantly delayed.

“Without Covid, ScotRail would have around 130 extra qualified drivers by now. That would have significantly reduced our need for drivers to work overtime and rest days.

“With progress made in pay negotiations, the union put the pay offer to members with a recommendation to accept. This recommendation led to members voting to accept, and ScotRail was notified of the results on Monday, 11 July.”

You can find the full timetables on the ScotRail website.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We are delighted to be able to reintroduce the timetable, adding almost 700 services each day, and delivering the service that our customers expect and deserve.

“It has been a very challenging few months, impacting those across the country who rely on rail travel and on our staff too.

“It is a big step forward to reach such a positive resolution and continue in our efforts to provide the safest, greenest, and most reliable railway we can.