ScotRail services have been cancelled due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Dozens of trains, including many to and from Glasgow, have had to cancelled because train staff have fallen ill.

ScotRail said there has been an increase in the number of staff who have had to self-isolate because of Covid-19.

What is ScotRail saying?

An post on the ScotRail social media said: “ScotRail continues to be affected by the rapid spread of coronavirus and the Omicron variant, which is causing cancellation of services, mainly across central Scotland.

“Customers should continue to check their journeys before travelling on our app or website.

“We’d like to say sorry to our customers who are being inconvenienced as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating due to Covid-19.”

What services have been cancelled?

This morning, Glasgow Central to Lanark, Glasgow Central to Paisley Canal and Largs to Glasgow Central services were among those cancelled.