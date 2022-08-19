A limited number of ScotRail services will be running on Saturday, on the second day of strike action by RMT members.

RMT members at Network Rail will be striking again on Saturday, with a limited number of services running across Scotland.

While ScotRail has confirmed that it will be running more services than during previous strikes, it will not be able to run services as usual.

The RMT union announced strike action due to a pay dispute with Network Rail.

While the dispute does not involve ScotRail, many of the Network Rail staff that are due to take part in the planned industrial action occupy safety-critical roles.

ScotRail has confirmed that it will operate services on 11 routes across the Central Belt, Fife and Borders on the days of strike action, providing double the number of services than during the previous strike last month.

ScotRail will operate 378 services on Saturday, compared to 189 on 27 July.

However, the railway will only be operational between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Services on the following routes will run on Saturday:

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Helensburgh Central: two trains per hour

Glasgow Central – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow Central – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Inverkeithing: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – North Berwick: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour

Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour

ScotRail posted on social media: “For the routes which will operate a service, customers should only travel if they really need to and should consider alternative options where possible.

“Disruption to ScotRail services will not be confined to the days of strike action and will also impact the day following each day of action – Friday, 19 August and Sunday, 21 August.

“On the days following strike action, there will be disruption caused by the reopening of signal boxes at different times across the country. Signal boxes are key pieces of infrastructure located across the rail network that control train movements, their use is critical to ensure that the railway can operate safely.

“While large signalling centres in the Central Belt will be able to operate from 7.15am, this will not be the case at manual boxes elsewhere and it may well be early afternoon before many routes are able to operate as normal. This is particularly the case for routes beyond the Central Belt.