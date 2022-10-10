ScotRail strikes - these are the 3 Glasgow train services running today

A limited number of ScotRail services are running today (Monday).

Just two days after strikes brought most of the Scottish rail network to a halt, more RMT members are striking today (Monday), with only a limited number of services in operation.

This strike involves ScotRail general grades members, including conductors, ticket examiners and engineering depot staff, who are taking part in a 24-hour strike due to a pay dispute.

RMT members such as station staff and train conductors are taking part in a strike on Monday, October 10. Picture: John Devlin

ScotRail is only able to operate a limited service between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the following three routes:

Milngavie – Edinburgh: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Lanark: one train per hour

Glasgow – Larkhall: one train per hour

ScotRail explained: “We are only able to provide this very limited service due to the number of contingency staff required to cover the shifts of those on strike.

“This means there will be no service except on three routes connecting East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow and Edinburgh, and connecting Glasgow and South Lanarkshire.

“For the routes which will operate a service, you should only travel if you really need to and should consider alternative options where possible.”