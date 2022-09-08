Everything you need to know about the next rail strikes in Scotland.

The next set of trail strikes will be held in the coming weeks, as RMT members continue their long-running dispute with Network Rail over pay and working conditions.

Aslef and the TSSA have also announced more industrial action.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the dates that strike action will be taking place and the ScotRail services that will be running on those days.

There will be more rail strikes in September.

RMT strike

RMT has confirmed that the next phase of industrial action will take place on September 15 and 17.

The following services will be running on both days, from 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Helensburgh: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

Edinburgh – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Tweedbank: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – North Berwick: one train per hour - Thursday 15 September ONLY*

Edinburgh - Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen St – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen St – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour

Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour

Glasgow Central train station.

Only these services will be operating, as there are not enough Network Rail staff to work the signal boxes for additional trains to run.

While the strikes are only on the 15th and 17th, there will be disruption on the evening of Wednesday, September 14, the whole of Friday, September 16, and the morning of Sunday, September 18, due to disruption caused by the closing and re-opening of signal boxes across Scotland.

Aslef strike

The train drivers’ union, Aslef, came to an agreement with ScotRail earlier this summer, meaning that the dispute does not involve ScotRail drivers.

However, this planned strike will take place on September 15, the same day that the RMT industrial action will be happening - which will affect ScotRail services.

TSSA strike

The rail union TSSA announced last month that its members would be taking part in industrial action on September 26 and 27.

It will affect Avanti West Coast services, which run between London and Glasgow, as well as other major cities, including Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool.

However, ScotRail says it does not know what impact the strike will have on its own services as things stand.

More information