ScotRail has apologised this morning (Wednesday) after train users complained about ticket machines showing ‘error’ messages.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train operator posted on social media that a number of people had been in contact to complain about the issue.

It warned the problem was affecting various stations, but did not mention which ones.

It said: “I’ve received a lot of messages this morning to say our ticket machines are displaying an error message at various stations. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re working to fix this asap. Tickets can still be purchased from ticket office, app and onboard train.”