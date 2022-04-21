In May, the train operator will be knocking 50% off all off-peak services between any two stations in Scotland.
Customers can book their discounted tickets between May 9-15, with outward travel valid between May 9-31. All return travel must be completed by June 30.
The 50% off tickets will only be available to purchase online via a dedicated booking link to be published on the ScotRail website on May 9.
Most Popular
The offer will be available on all off-peak tickets on valid routes. ScotRail’s Kids for a Quid tickets will be able to be used in conjunction with this offer, which means up to four children can travel, for £1 return each, with each adult.