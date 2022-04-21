ScotRail is offering a huge discount on tickets next month, as it encourages people to get back to using rail travel.

In May, the train operator will be knocking 50% off all off-peak services between any two stations in Scotland.

Customers can book their discounted tickets between May 9-15, with outward travel valid between May 9-31. All return travel must be completed by June 30.

The 50% off tickets will only be available to purchase online via a dedicated booking link to be published on the ScotRail website on May 9.

