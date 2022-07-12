ScotRail to return to full timetable after pay deal agreed

ScotRail services are set to return to normal, after a pay deal was agreed.

The train operator introduced a reduced schedule earlier this year, in response to a pay dispute, with hundreds of services cancelled.

However, ScotRail announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement with train drivers’ union Aslef.

But while services will be returning to normal, it said that this process would ‘take time’ and confirmed it would not be in time for the Open golf tournament in St Andrews.

ScotRail tweeted: “A pay deal has been reached between ScotRail & train drivers’ union Aslef.

“We will now engage with the union on the work needed to resume the full timetable as soon as possible.

“Changing a timetable is a complex process which will take time.

“It is also dependant on drivers returning to work rest days and overtime.