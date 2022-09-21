ScotRail will be running more trains for Scotland’s games.

Scotland will be hosting Ukraine in their Nations League clash today (Tuesday) before welcoming Ireland in the same competition on Saturday.

Steve Clarke’s side will then travel to Poland next week to face Ukraine for a second time.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news for Scotland fans is that ScotRail is putting on more trains and carriages for the games at Hampden Park.

ScotRail will be running extra trains.

A statement from ScotRail said: “We’ll put on more trains and extra carriages to get fans to and from Scotland’s upcoming Nations League ties with Ukraine and Ireland.

“With both games nearly sold out, we’re expecting trains to be really busy – so you’ll need to queue before boarding at Glasgow Central on the way out, and at Mount Florida on the way back.