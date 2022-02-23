With a yellow weather warning in place for wind and snow, are trains running as normal from Glasgow?

ScotRail tweeted this morning: “We're expecting some heavy rain and strong winds across parts of Scotland today, particularly in western areas. If travelling, please check your journey in advance with our app as some services may be disrupted.”

ScotRail is returning to public ownership in April (Picture: John Devlin)

High winds and sleet and snow are expected today ad tomorrow, with the weather warning in place until 3pm on Thursday 24 February. Last night Glasgow saw heavy rain, winds.

What trains are running from Glasgow?

A few routes from Glasgow Queen Street are experiencing delays, including: services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig; Glasgow Queen Street and Fort William and Glasgow Queen Street and Oban.

Trains from Glasgow Central are running as normal.