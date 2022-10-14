ScotRail warns of train delays and cancellations as RMT overtime ban starts

Trains to and from Glasgow will be affected.

ScotRail is urging customers to check their journey before travelling, with some late cancellations expected when RMT members stop working overtime.

The strike on overtime and rest day working is part of action from the RMT and follows the 24-hour strike action on Monday, resulting from a pay dispute with ScotRail.

The RMT rejected ScotRail’s latest improved pay offer which had been tabled in a bid to resolve the dispute and avert strike action.

The overtime ban follows a one-day strike on Monday. Picture: John Devlin

This dispute is separate from the Network Rail/RMT dispute that has also resulted in several days of strike action in recent months.

According to ScotRail, the offer included a five per cent basic pay increase, a six-year job guarantee, a £500 one-off payment for the use of technology such as mobile phones, and improved maternity leave conditions. ScotRail also put forward a further £390 payment and enhanced commission for frontline teams.

Over 2,000 of ScotRail’s employees are members of the RMT, including in roles such as conductors, ticket examiners, hospitality, station staff (including train dispatch), engineering depot staff, train presentation, supervisors, resource co-ordinators, and CCTV operators – though not all employees in these roles are trade union members.

The action short of a strike will see some daily cancellations, as the operation of ScotRail services requires rest day working and overtime as recruitment continues.

Information on how this action will impact ScotRail services will be communicated via social media, the ScotRail website, and the ScotRail app.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We are really disappointed with this additional industrial action, which will again impact on our customers, following the strike action earlier in the week.

“The ban on overtime does nothing for the railway’s recovery during this challenging time, and in addition to the impact on those travelling, it will further cost our staff with lost income.

“We do rely on staff working overtime in various parts of the business as we actively recruit to fill vacancies, and unfortunately there will be some daily cancellations starting from Friday, 14 October, and throughout the period of the RMT’s ban.

“We will do everything we can to minimise the impact on customers, however, there will be some disruption. We advise customers to check their journey before they travel, particularly in the morning before they start their day.