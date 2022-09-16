Section of Glasgow road to be closed for three months for Scottish Water works

Part of a Glasgow road will be closed for three months.

Scottish Water has warned people in the Southside that it will be closing part of a road while improvements are carried out.

A section of Netherplace Road and Brockburn Crescent, between the junction of Brockburn Road and Barrhead Road, will be closed to vehicles in phases from Monday to enable pipe installation work to be carried out.

The road will be closed in short phases to reduce the impact on parking for local residents.