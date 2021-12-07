Storm Barra: ScotRail services in Glasgow affected

ScotRail has been forced to make changes to its services due to Storm Barra.

It was announced on Monday evening that some services will be restricted because of the storm.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for most of Scotland - which could mean rain, snow and strong winds across the country.

What services are impacted?

ScotRail announced on social media that the Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen & Edinburgh services will only be going as far north as Arbroath.

Services between Glasgow Central and Stranraer have also been cancelled because of the weather.

However, most of the services of Glasgow are running as normal.

Most of the services impacted by the weather are in the north east.

How can I find out more?