Storm Barra: ScotRail services in Glasgow affected

It was announced on Monday evening that some services will be restricted because of the storm.
Yellow weather warnings have been issued for most of Scotland - which could mean rain, snow and strong winds across the country.
What services are impacted?
ScotRail announced on social media that the Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen & Edinburgh services will only be going as far north as Arbroath.
Services between Glasgow Central and Stranraer have also been cancelled because of the weather.
However, most of the services of Glasgow are running as normal.
Most of the services impacted by the weather are in the north east.
How can I find out more?
To keep-up-to-date with the latest travel information and to see what rail services are running, visit the ScotRail website.