Storm Dudley: Rail disruption continues after high winds

Glasgow commuters face further delays on the train this morning as most ScotRail services have been withdrawn.

ScotRail has withdrawn most train services, including some from Glasgow, until 10am this morning (17 February).

ScotRail said services will not run until the lines have been cleared as safe to reopen, with the exception of a number including between Aberdeen and Inverness, Edinburgh to Dunbar and Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High.

ScotRail stopped its services early on Wednesday over Storm Dudley fears, and cancelled several trains this morning.

It tweeted: “Due to the early shut down following #StormDudley we’re doing our best to get our services back up and running as quickly as possible.

“As @networkrailscot engineers continue to do safety checks our services will not run until the lines have been cleared as safe to re-open.”

David Simpson, operations director at ScotRail Alliance, said the storm had a “significant” impact on the network but work was well under way to restore services.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “We’ve had some very significant damage overnight to clear, there’s been damage to overhead power lines, there have been trees down, there’s been damage to equipment.

“We’ve had teams out through the night working hard to clear that, so a lot of routes are open with more coming over the next couple of hours.”

Due to the amber warnings for high winds yesterday, trains were stopped from 4pm, with most last services departing between 2pm and 3.30pm

The warning was in place from 6pm on Wednesday evening until 9am on Thursday morning.