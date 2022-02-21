National Rail tweeted this morning that “there are some speed restrictions remain in place due to Storm Franklin. These will be in place a little longer than expected, with some likely to be in place until early this afternoon.”
High winds from Storm Franklin started on Sunday and these are expected to continue until this afternoon. Last night Glasgow saw heavy rain, sleet and winds.
What trains are running from Glasgow?
A few routes have disruptions including Glasgow Central to Ayr (a major disruption), Gourouck and Wemyss Bay (minor disruption) and Kilmarnock Stranraer via Ayr.
From Queen Street there’s minor disruption on the Edinburgh line as well as Dunblane and Alloa.
The advice is to check before you travel, which you can do here.