The subway will be running for longer on certain days.

SPT has announced what days and hours Glasgow’s subway service will be operating over Christmas and Hogmanay.

As we head into the festive season, the transport operator revealed that operating hours on Sundays, between November 20 and December 18, would be extended until 8.30pm.

Glasgow’s subway will not be running.

This is to give people more time to get in their Christmas shopping and enjoy the festive season in the city.

The subway will be closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day.

It will be closing at 10.30pm on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, Hogmanay, and January 2.

Advertisement