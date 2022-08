Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

ScotRail confirmed on social media that services between Glasgow and Barrhead / Kilmarnock / Carlisle have been disrupted.



ScotRail posted: “Due to a fault with the signalling system at Kilmarnock, trains between Glasgow and Barrhead / Kilmarnock / Carlisle will be disrupted. @NetworkRailSCOT are on site and are working to rectify the issue as soon as possible.”