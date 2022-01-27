Traffic lights to be used at busy Glasgow junction as new fire hydrant installed

Scottish Water will begin work to install a new fire hydrant in Baillieston next Tuesday.
Four-way temporary traffic lights will be in operation at the junction between Ravenswood Road and Bredisholm Road for approximately one week, to allow the works to be carried out safely.
All traffic management has been agreed with Glasgow City Council and drivers are asked to follow all signage in place.
A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We recognise this may cause some inconvenience for drivers, and we would like to thank customers in advance for their patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out.”
The water supply should not be affected but if any customer experiences a change in water pressure or has discoloured water, they should turn on the cold water tap in the kitchen and let the water flow slowly until it runs clear.