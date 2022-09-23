Train strike: ScotRail services to be disrupted as RMT announced new strike date

New RMT strikes have been announced.

Rail services across Scotland are set to be significantly impacted after workers announced they will take strike action on Monday, October 10 over an ongoing pay dispute.

RMT members voted on Tuesday to strike after rejecting an improved five per cent pay offer from ScotRail.

ScotRail staff will strike on Monday, October 10.

It will see members walk out on the final day of the SNP’s conference in Aberdeen and potentially coincide with speeches from the First Minister and other senior SNP figures.

This is despite the Scottish Government, which nationalised ScotRail in April, stating “there can be no increase on the current pay offer”, adding industrial action was likely to mean “continued timetable changes and more short-term cancellations”.

Staff striking will include train conductors, train ticket examiners, hospitality staff, engineers, cleaners and ticket office staff.

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail, said: "ScotRail has today been notified by the RMT that its members will hold ScotRail strike action on Monday, 10 October. This will have significant consequences for the service we are able to offer our customers.

"We will update our customers in the coming days on the full extent of the impact of industrial action."