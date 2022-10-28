A limited number of ScotRail services will be running.

ScotRail has confirmed the train services which will be running tomorrow (Saturday) as RMT members prepare to go on strike again.

It will be the second day of strike action between RMT members at ScotRail, as part of a pay dispute, and comes after the union rejected a fresh offer.

More than 2000 ScotRail employees are members of the RMT, including in roles such as conductors, ticket examiners, hospitality, station staff (including train dispatch), engineering depot staff, train presentation, supervisors, resource co-ordinators, and CCTV operators – though not all employees in these roles are trade union members.

ScotRail services have been affected.

What ScotRail services will be running?

The strikes mean there will be a limited number of services running on the day.

ScotRail has confirmed it will only be able to operate a limited service between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the following three routes:

Milngavie – Edinburgh Waverley via Glasgow Queen Street Low Level (half hourly service).

Glasgow Central – Lanark (hourly service).

Glasgow Central – Larkhall (hourly service).

The train operator is only able to provide this very limited service due to the number of contingency staff required to cover the shifts of those on strike.

It means there will be a very limited service for rugby fans heading to Scotland’s first autumn international match against Australia with fans advised to consider alternative arrangements.

ScotRail members of the RMT’s general grades are also currently taking part in an overtime and rest day working ban as part of action short of a strike. This has seen some daily cancellations across the ScotRail network since last Friday, as the train operator requires rest day working and overtime while recruitment continues.

What is ScotRail saying?

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re really disappointed that the dispute with the RMT remains ongoing, given the strength of the improved pay offer ScotRail made.

“Further strike action has a damaging effect on railway’s recovery at a time when we should be encouraging more people to travel. Instead, our customers are being severely impacted and our staff losing out through lost wages.

“Regrettably, we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services on Saturday, 29 October, and customers should expect significant disruption to services due to the large proportion of ScotRail staff who are members of the RMT trade union.

“We’re advising customers, including rugby fans intending to travelling to Scotland’s first autumn international at Murrayfield, to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel by train if they really need to.

