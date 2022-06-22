Train strikes: ‘Significant disruption’ to rail services after strikes

Just five services were running on Tuesday, when RMT union members at Network Rail went on strike over a pay dispute - the first of three strikes over the coming days.
While staff at back at work today (Wednesday) ahead of strikes on Thursday and Saturday, the impact of the strikes will be felt across rail services.
ScotRail posted: “There’ll be significant disruption across the country today, due to the reopening of Network Rail signal boxes at different times throughout the day.
“This follows today’s strike action by Network Rail RMT members, and so services will start later than normal.”