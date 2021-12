Festive travellers are having to come up with last minute plans after ScotRail cancelled over 100 train services.

The train operator has been cancelling trains all week because of staff members having to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

Today (Friday) 145 trains have been cancelled just this afternoon and evening.

These include busy services between Glasgow and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Barrhead, Glasgow and Gourock, and more.