TRNSMT 2022: Full list of road closures for Glasgow music festival

The annual music festival returns to Glasgow Green on July 8, with Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes headlining over the three days.
With thousands of Glaswegians and music lovers descending on the park to enjoy the festival, roads will be closed nearby.
The following roads will be closed from 8am on July 8 to 1am on July 11:
- Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road
- Greendyke Street, between Turnbull Street and London Road
- Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length
- Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length
- Kings Drive, North side, (lane restriction, coach parking) for its full length
The following roads will be closed between 9pm and 1am for the three days of the festival:
- Saltmarket for its full length
- Steel Street for its full length
- Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket
- St Andrews Street for its full length
- Mart Street for its full length
- Jocelyn Square for its full length
- Turnbull Street for its full length
- James Morrison Street
- Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket
- Kings Drive for its full length
- The Green for its full length
- Arcadia Street for its full length
- Templeton Street for its full length
There will be local access only for the following streets:
- McNeil Street
- Moffat Street
- Waddell Street
- Commercial Street
- Florence Street
- McPhail StreetArcadia Street
- Tempelton Street
- Greanhead Street
- Arcadia Place
- Monteith Row
- Monteith Place
- Binnie Place