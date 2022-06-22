TRNSMT 2022: Full list of road closures for Glasgow music festival

The full list of road closures which will be in place during TRNSMT 2022 have been announced.

The annual music festival returns to Glasgow Green on July 8, with Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes headlining over the three days.

With thousands of Glaswegians and music lovers descending on the park to enjoy the festival, roads will be closed nearby.

The following roads will be closed from 8am on July 8 to 1am on July 11:

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road

Greendyke Street, between Turnbull Street and London Road

Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length

Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length

Kings Drive, North side, (lane restriction, coach parking) for its full length

The following roads will be closed between 9pm and 1am for the three days of the festival:

Saltmarket for its full length

Steel Street for its full length

Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket

St Andrews Street for its full length

Mart Street for its full length

Jocelyn Square for its full length

Turnbull Street for its full length

James Morrison Street

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket

Kings Drive for its full length

The Green for its full length

Arcadia Street for its full length

Templeton Street for its full length

There will be local access only for the following streets: