TRNSMT 2022: ScotRail issues travel advice ahead of music festival

ScotRail has issued travel advice for music lovers attending TRNSMT 2022 this weekend.

The three-day music festival returns to Glasgow Green this week, with The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini headlining. The action kicks off on Friday, with Sam Fender, and Nile Rodgers + Chic also on the bill.

But fans heading along to the music festival have been urged to plan their trips ahead of time.

The warning comes two months after ScotRail introduced a reduced timetable in reaction to an ongoing pay dispute, which has seen fewer services running.

Festival goers attend TRNSMT 2021, the first year back after the pandemic. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

The advice states: “The gates at Glasgow Green will be open from 12pm each day, and we'd encourage you travel to the venue early if you can.

“When heading home, we urge you to check your journey and know your travel options, as there will be a very limited number of trains departing from Glasgow city centre after 11pm on Friday and Saturday night due to the temporary timetable currently in place. These are:

23:05 Glasgow Central to Neilston

23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride

23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock

23:22 Glasgow Queen Street to Stirling

23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr

23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley

“There will be no trains leaving Glasgow city centre after the event finishes on Sunday, 10 July.

“Please be aware that space on board the last services is each night is limited, and no rail replacement transport is available, so check your journey and know what alternative modes of transport are available.