What ScotRail trains are running in Glasgow during strike? What days are the strikes?

The Scottish rail network will grind to a halt on Tuesday, as services are cut back as a result of strike action.

Just a handful of ScotRail services will be running throughout Scotland over three days in the coming week, although the strikes could also impact trains on the following days.

The strike does not involve ScotRail workers, but employees of Network Rail - from those who operate signal boxes, to those who maintain the lines.

Here is everything you need to know about the train strikes in Scotland and how they impact Glasgow.

ScotRail will only operate on five routes during the strike action

What days are the strikes?

Members of the RMT union will be striking on the following days:

Tuesday, June 21

Thursday, June 23

Saturday, June 25

However, as mentioned before, while workers will only be striking on the days listed, there is a chance that services will also be affected on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

What services are running in Glasgow?

Just five services will be running across Scotland for the three days of strikes, operating between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Four of those services will be running to and from Glasgow. They are:

Edinburgh - Glasgow - via Falkirk High

Glasgow - Hamilton/Larkhall

Glasgow - Lanark

Edinburgh - Glasgow - via Shotts

The other service which will be running is between Edinburgh - Bathgate.

Explaining how it will impact services, ScotRail posted: “Unfortunately, Network Rail will be unable to open any other signal boxes to operate passenger services on any other routes on the strike days.

“As there will be very limited services running, please only travel if necessary. If you have to travel, you should expect disruption and plan ahead.

“On the days following strike action there will be disruption caused by the reopening of signal boxes at different times across the country.

“While the large signalling centres at Yoker, West of Scotland and Edinburgh will be able to operate from 0715 this will not be the case at manual boxes elsewhere and it may well be early afternoon before many routes are able to operate as normal. This is particularly the case for routes outwith the Central Belt.”