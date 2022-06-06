Motorists using the M8 in Glasgow have been slowed down for the last few months, while major roadworks have been carried out.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work, between junctions 25 and 25a, near the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the Braehead shopping centre in the Southside, started in mid March - and should end soon.

Motorists have had to keep an eye on their speed while using the stretch of road for the last couple of months.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 40mph speed limit has been used throughout the works, with average speed cameras being used to make sure that people stick to the new limit.

Work is being carried out between junctions 25 and 25A on the M8.

Lanes have also been closed, meaning that motorists can be stuck in queues during busier periods on the M8.

The £2 million scheme aims to ensure the reliable operation of the trunk road and reduces the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

The refurbishment works are being undertaken on three bridges between Junctions 25 and 25A of the westbound M8 motorway and include bridge deck waterproofing, concrete repairs, parapet upgrades, drainage improvements and resurfacing works.

When the scheme was originally announced, Amey, which is carrying out the works, said that the roadworks would end on June 30.

However, the work was due to begin on March 7, and the start date ended up being pushed back to the 15th.