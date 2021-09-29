Drivers in Glasgow have been struggling to buy petrol and diesel as supply chain problems are causing fuel shortages across the UK.

What’s happening? Petrol stations across the UK have been running out of fuel, as a shortage of HGV drivers takes its toll.

The chaotic scenes at some petrol stations in Glasgow has resulted in some local medical professionals cancelling home visits to see ill patients.

The army could be deployed to start delivering petrol by the end of this week, despite Boris Johnson insisting the fuel crisis is “stabilising”.

Where can I buy petrol and diesel in Glasgow?

Glasgow has a number of petrol stations, but where can you still get fuel if you’re filling up in the city today?

This list is liable to change as staff will update it throughout the day, so please keep checking it.

BP, Great Western Road

1057 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 0XP

Petrol and diesel available

BP Service Station, Glasgow

432 Alexandra Parade, G31 3AA

No petrol or diesel available

Shell Thorn Service Station, Glasgow

25 Hawthorn Street, G22 6HY

Petrol and diesel available

EG Springburn Service Station, Glasgow

911 Springburn Road, G21 1LZ

Diesel available, no petrol

Shell St Andrews Cross, Glasgow

44-50 Victoria Road, G42 7AA

Diesel available, no petrol

Southwark Service Station, Glasgow

495 Balmore Road, G22 6NX

Petrol and diesel available

EG Fullarton Service Station, Glasgow

2101 London Road, G32 8XQ

No petrol or diesel available

Croftfoot Filling Station, Glasgow

556 Castlemilk Road, G44 5LZ

Petrol and diesel available

W M Morrisons Petrol Station, Glasgow

1 Bridge Street, G72 7EA

Petrol and diesel available

Esso Tesco Express Westburn, Glasgow

1329 Dumbarton Road, G14 9UY

No petrol or diesel available

Milady Service Station, Glasgow

1867 Great Western Road, G13 2UX

Petrol and diesel available

BP Petrol Station Maryhill, Glasgow

3 Maryhill Road, G61 1QP

Petrol and diesel available

Esso Tesco Cardonald Express Station, Glasgow

2199 Paisley Road West, G52 3QA

No petrol or diesel, waiting on a delivery

Shell Hillington Station, Glasgow

Hillington Road, G52 3QA

Petrol and diesel available

EG Garrowhill Service Station, Glasgow

61 Edinburgh Road, G69 6DD