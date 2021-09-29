Picture: John Devlin
What’s happening? Petrol stations across the UK have been running out of fuel, as a shortage of HGV drivers takes its toll.
The chaotic scenes at some petrol stations in Glasgow has resulted in some local medical professionals cancelling home visits to see ill patients.
The army could be deployed to start delivering petrol by the end of this week, despite Boris Johnson insisting the fuel crisis is “stabilising”.
Where can I buy petrol and diesel in Glasgow?
Glasgow has a number of petrol stations, but where can you still get fuel if you’re filling up in the city today?
This list is liable to change as staff will update it throughout the day, so please keep checking it.
If you know of petrol stations which have fuel, or have run out, email us at [email protected]
BP, Great Western Road
1057 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 0XP
Petrol and diesel available
BP Service Station, Glasgow
432 Alexandra Parade, G31 3AA
No petrol or diesel available
Shell Thorn Service Station, Glasgow
25 Hawthorn Street, G22 6HY
Petrol and diesel available
EG Springburn Service Station, Glasgow
911 Springburn Road, G21 1LZ
Diesel available, no petrol
Shell St Andrews Cross, Glasgow
44-50 Victoria Road, G42 7AA
Diesel available, no petrol
Southwark Service Station, Glasgow
495 Balmore Road, G22 6NX
Petrol and diesel available
EG Fullarton Service Station, Glasgow
2101 London Road, G32 8XQ
No petrol or diesel available
Croftfoot Filling Station, Glasgow
556 Castlemilk Road, G44 5LZ
Petrol and diesel available
W M Morrisons Petrol Station, Glasgow
1 Bridge Street, G72 7EA
Petrol and diesel available
Esso Tesco Express Westburn, Glasgow
1329 Dumbarton Road, G14 9UY
No petrol or diesel available
Milady Service Station, Glasgow
1867 Great Western Road, G13 2UX
Petrol and diesel available
BP Petrol Station Maryhill, Glasgow
3 Maryhill Road, G61 1QP
Petrol and diesel available
Esso Tesco Cardonald Express Station, Glasgow
2199 Paisley Road West, G52 3QA
No petrol or diesel, waiting on a delivery
Shell Hillington Station, Glasgow
Hillington Road, G52 3QA
Petrol and diesel available
EG Garrowhill Service Station, Glasgow
61 Edinburgh Road, G69 6DD
Petrol and diesel available, but V-Power Unleaded is currently unavailable