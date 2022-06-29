Bearsden councillor's delight as No15 bus service saved

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Duncan Cumming has campaigned tirelessly for better buses for local people

Independent Councillor Duncan Cumming told the Milngavie & Bearsden Herald that he has received confirmation the No15 service run by Glasgow Citybus has been secured for a further three years.

Councillor Cumming said: “For the last decade, I have campaigned tirelessly for the retention of local bus services.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am therefore delighted that a decision has been made to continue this lifeline service for local people for the next three years.

"This service will continue to run from Milngavie, through Bearsden into the West End and into the City Centre.

"This news is particularly welcome given the cost-of-living crisis along

with the climate emergency that our country and the world is facing.

"Over the last decade, Strathclyde Partnership for Transport and the bus

operator have worked very hard to develop this excellent service that we

all enjoy today.

"Thank you to everybody who has been involved in making this possible. It’s great news.”

He added: “However, there is still much more to be done when it comes to further integration of our local transport system.

"This includes a Commuter/Loop bus service, along with an increase in the frequency of our local train services and the promotion of Active Travel.

"I remain committed to continuing to campaign on behalf of local people in the hope of securing future improvements in all forms of transport.”

Over the years, Councillor Cumming has met regularly with senior Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) officials to emphasize to them on behalf of his constituents, the gravity of the situation regarding local transport and bus services, particularly the No15.

Councillor Cumming is the Independent Councillor for the Bearsden North constituency.

Further information on the route and the timetable can be found on the