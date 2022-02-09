Buffer zone could protect Lanark's Oxfam shop

However, former councillor and local historian Ed Archer has raised an issue which might become a fly in the ointment.
Seven options were considered by the council before officers opted for option one – known as the Upper High Street Gyratory.
It would see St Leonard Street become a two lane, one-way street eastbound to increase capacity at the High Street/Bannatyne Street/St Leonard Street junction, taking away the westbound flow.
A new two lane, one-way link road would be formed between St Leonard Street and Woodstock Road.
Woodstock Road, between the new link road and Bannatyne Street, would be one-way southbound and Bannatyne Street would become a two lane, one-way street westbound between Woodstock Road and St Leonard Street.
This option, however, would require the removal of the building at No.1-3 Bannatyne Street, currently occupied by Oxfam. And that’s where Ed believes the council is on a hiding to nothing.
He explained: “I was assisting the community council at an exhibition of the traffic management consultation exercise in Lanark Tolbooth on Saturday.
"On the walls were seven different options, with a consultation sheet for the public to fill in. Reading this I was dismayed to find there was only one preferred option, which rather negates the purpose of the whole consultation exercise.
"It doesn’t put the council in a very good light and it might lead the public to think that the whole consultation exercise is just a sham.
“Although I basically agree with the option chosen, and the link road from St Leonard Street to Woodstock, I don’t agree with the demolition of the building housing the Oxfam shop.
"It is entirely unnecessary and if executed will cost a lot of money which could be better invested in improving the roads and pavements.
“The possibility of demolishing the Oxfam property went to Public Inquiry a number of years ago.
"The shop also gathered a petition which attracted thousands of signatures.
"At that time, the Reporter stated the building should not be demolished for a variety of reasons – including the fact that it’s in the New Lanark World Heritage buffer zone.
"It seems South Lanarkshire Council is trying to push forward with a plan which has already been rejected.”
Lanark Community Council helped facilitate the Tolbooth exhibition.
Founding member Leonard Gray said: “It would have been more helpful had the council sent along an officer to explain the options.
"As a community council, we felt it would be difficult to come to a conclusion when so many options were presented. It would be more beneficial to stage a public meeting, giving people a better understanding of what is proposed.”
South Lanarkshire Council hopes to progress with the Upper High Street Gyratory plan; however, the project is dependent on funding.
The proposals and a link to the survey are available at www.southlanarkshire.gov.uk/KeepLanarkMoving. The consultation is open until this Friday.