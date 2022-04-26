Call for action to improve safety on Balmore Road following fatal crash

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bardowie Roads Action Group is campaigning to improve safety on Balmore Road ©Copyright Stephen Sweeney and licensed for reuse under Creative Commons Licence

The crash involving a silver Ford Fiesta took place on Balmore Road on April 14.

The 34-year-old driver, who has been named as Shaun McLaughlin, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a critical condition and passed away on April 18.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, of the Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Shaun’s family and friends at this difficult time

“Our enquiries into the crash are continuing. I’d urge anyone who was in the area with dashcam to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

"Any witnesses to the crash who haven’t yet spoken to officers should come forward as soon as possible.”

The Bardowie Roads Action Group has been campaigning to improve road safety in the hamlet for many years.

It has urged East Dunbartonshire Council to take action before another tragedy occurs.

A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died.

"This incident highlights the dangers of the roads in Bardowie and throughout Baldernock.

"We’re calling on East Dunbartonshire Council to take action after years of palming residents off with excuses.

"Every day which passes presents more accidents waiting to happen.”

West Scotland list MSP Pam Gosal visited Bardowie last week to meet with residents.

She said: “It is time we saw further action to tackle dangerous driving through Bardowie.

“Local residents have been highlighting these issues for years but despite numerous accidents, no action has been taken.

"The tragic death that took place on this stretch of road earlier this month should serve as a wake-up call.

“That is why I will be formally raising the concerns of local residents, and the Bardowie Roads Action Group, with East Dunbartonshire Council.

“It is clear more needs to be done to calm traffic along this road and the council should consider all available options to do this.”

The council says it has already undertaken “considerable” work in the area, but is happy to listen to further suggestions.

Ann Davie, the council’s depute chief executive, said: “The council has met with local residents in the past and a considerable amount of work has been undertaken in the area.

“Road safety is a priority and we are always happy to listen to concerns and suggestions about potential improvements which comply with road and traffic regulations.

"Due to the ongoing police investigation it would be inappropriate to comment on the circumstances surrounding the road traffic incident in the early hours of April 14 on Balmore Road.

"We will continue to liaise with Police Scotland during its investigation.”