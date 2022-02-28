Clyde Bridge contractor withdraws tender

Now, South Lanarkshire Council is looking for a new way to deliver the bridge, which has been closed since August 2018 – effectively cutting off villagers in Pettinain and Carstairs Junction on either side.

Colin Park, the council’s head of roads and transportation, said alternative options are now being sought as a priority.

He said: “I understand that this will be deeply disappointing news to local people. We share that disappointment as we had thought we were on the brink of proceeding with this much-needed project.

“However, we remain committed to replacing Clyde Bridge as soon as possible. The council is urgently considering options for an alternative procurement route to deliver the bridge.”

At the end of January, we revealed that the project was being placed on hold by the council – as the £3.5 million estimated cost of the bridge had almost doubled.

Two and a half weeks later, amid mounting pressure from local communities, the council announced additional funding had been found to enable the project to proceed.

However, the company that prepared the winning bid said it was unable to deliver the project within the tender price. The second ranked contractor was approached to see if it would maintain its tender bid, but that firm also confirmed it was unable to do so.