COP26 maps: What roads to avoid every day of climate summit in Glasgow

While the discussions and decisions made at COP26 might have a huge impact on the world, the event itself will have a huge impact on the roads around the city.

The climate summit is being held at the Scottish Events Campus. Roads around the venue – including the Clydeside Expressway – will be closed during the summit. It has also been reported that parts of the M8 could be shut during the event as VIPs, including US President Joe Biden and the Queen, will be travelling to the city from Edinburgh.

With road closures in place and thousands more people driving in Glasgow, congestion will be a major issue. Thankfully, getreadyglasgow.com, a hub of information from Glasgow City Council and partners, has provided detailed maps showing where congestion could be worst during COP26.

Here are the roads and routes to avoid during the summit.

