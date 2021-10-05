East Dunbartonshire Council's new plan for parking in response to concerns

Parking warden

A range of legislation controls how parking is managed and the Council has an established approach to parking in town centres and communities.

This information has been brought together to set out a coordinated, operational plan for parking. It is hoped that by having all this information in one place, it will make it easier for residents and businesses to understand how and why parking is managed in East Dunbartonshire.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are being given the opportunity to share their views on new actions relating to parking around schools.

The Draft Parking Management Plan includes a pilot to deliver traffic-free schools at a small number of primary schools, at certain times of the day, to improve pedestrian safety, make areas more attractive for walking, cycling and wheeling and improve local air quality.

The Council also wants to hear how COVID-19 is affecting use of rail station car parks.

A two-month engagement period launches on Tuesday 5 October during which time two online sessions have been arranged for residents to find out what the Draft Parking Management Plan includes and to ask any questions.

Anyone interested in attending should register online: To register for Wednesday 20 October at 2pm, sign up here. To register for Thursday 28 October at 7pm, sign up here.

Joint Council leader Andrew Polson, said, ?We've prepared a Draft Parking Management Plan for East Dunbartonshire so it's vital that we share it with as many local residents, communities, groups and businesses as possible to gain views on parking at schools and stations and also take the opportunity to explain how the Council manages parking in general.?

Joint Council leader Vaughan Moody, added, ?Parking management is an issue that affects everyone in the community and most residents will have an opinion on.

"We would encourage everyone to get involved and make their views known on these new ideas to ensure that our places work for all residents."

Once a final version of the plan is approved, it will ensure that the Council has a coordinated approach to parking management and enforcement and it will guide future decision-making.