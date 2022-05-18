Fears for Lanark to Wanlockhead bus service

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have been raised about the service, operated by Stuarts Coaches in Carluke.

Allegedly, drivers on the Lanark to Wanlockhead service (30/31), operated by Stuarts Coaches in Carluke, told passengers the route would cease to exist from July 17.

However, Chris Pentland, service manager for Stuarts Coaches, told concerned Quothquan and Thankerton Community Council members that the firm had not been advised of any changes.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I have heard the rumours and have had several phone calls to the office regarding the Wanlockhead service.

“At this moment in time SPT has not advised Stuarts Coaches of any changes to service 30/31.”

In a bid to quell fears, we contacted Strathclyde Passenger Transport to see if further light could be shed on the rumours.

An SPT spokeswoman said: “As part of a standard renewal programme scheduled for July 17, the contract under which subsidised service 30/30A/31/31A is delivered is being looked at.

“This process is ongoing and we are currently exploring all possible options for the future delivery of local bus provision in the communities served by those services.

“At this point, procurement confidentiality means we cannot share any more precise information regarding the process.”