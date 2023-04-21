Eric Wright Civil Engineering (ECWE) was awarded the contract to complete the work by South Lanarkshire Council.

And it has now achieved a project milestone as specialist contractor Aarsleff has completed installation of all pre-cast concrete piles for the new bridge substructure.

Engineering expert Mabey Bridge has also been appointed by EWCE to manufacture and install the main bridge structure which will span 90m over the River Clyde, near Carstairs Junction.

Work has started on the £7.4 million replacement bridge, some five years after it was closed amid safety concerns.

The existing bridge was built in 1912 and was an early example of reinforced concrete bridge construction in Scotland. However, a three-tonne weight limit was imposed for a number of years and it was finally closed to traffic in August 2018 for safety reasons due to severe structural defects.

When constructed the 90m single span will be launched across the river from the south side rather than being lifted into position.

The new bridge will be supported by reinforced concrete abutments which in turn are supported by 64 driven concrete piles to provide maximum stability and improved weightbearing. Once the new bridge has been completed the existing bridge will be demolished and removed from site.

A community information event/series of events were held before Easter to advise the local community of the ongoing programme of works.

Councillor Robert Brown, community and enterprise resources committee chairman, said: “It’s great news that work has started on the new Clyde Bridge.

“This will reinstate an important part of our road network and see the end of the current diversion route, which can add significant time and miles onto journeys, for road users.”

Speaking about the contract, Diane Bourne, managing director at Eric Wright Civil Engineering, commented: “This bridge has been in desperate need of replacement for many years.

