Help shape East Renfrewshire’s active travel link

The consultation will

It is planned that the project would be split into two phases, with construction expected to commence in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The first phase aims to improve the continuity of the existing shared-use path provision between North Hillhead Road and the M77 overbridge. This phase will be fully funded by a grant from Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT).

Phase two would deliver high-quality segregated walking and cycling infrastructure and public spaces between the M77 overbridge and the Malletsheugh roundabout, which is close to Mearns Primary. Delivery of this phase would be subject to successful future funding applications.

With temporary segregated cycle lanes in place on much of Ayr Road as part of the Sustrans and Transport Scotland Spaces for People programme, proposals for this

new project will help continue to improve access, for people walking, cycling and wheeling, and the overall quality of facilities.

Councillor Betty Cunningham, convener of the Environment Committee, said: “This public consultation is a great opportunity for local residents to have their say on the council’s plans to further transform Ayr Road for active travel, so I’d encourage as many people as possible to take the time to submit their views.

“The council aims to provide infrastructure that is safe and comfortable for people of all ages and abilities. These plans for Ayr Road would enable more people to walk, run, cycle, and wheel, by using wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and other mobility aids, for transport and recreation.

"Encouraging people to make more active travel choices helps to make the road safer for everyone, whilst continuing to promote an active and healthy lifestyle.”

Residents and the wider local community should submit feedback through the dedicated consultation webpage, which is open until Friday, December 24, at: https://getinvolved.eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk/environment/ayr-road-south-active-travel-improvements/

Any enquiries regarding the scheme should be emailed to [email protected]