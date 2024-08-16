Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer has called for Scotrail and the Scottish Government to quickly resolve an industrial dispute that has led to a reduction in services on the Milngavie rail line.

Rail unions ASLEF, Unite, RMT and TSSA recently rejected a pay offer from Scotrail and will ballot their members for industrial action.

In the meantime, train drivers represented by ASLEF are exercising their right to refuse to work overtime. This has led to Scotrail announcing a temporary reduced timetable, which includes halving the number of peak-time services for the Milngavie line from quarterly to half-hourly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late night services have also been halved, with the reduced timetable running only one service per hour, with an hour and twenty minute gap between the penultimate and final services.

Service reductions are causing a lot of disruption for local commuters.

Ross said: “Rail workers do a vital job and they deserve to be paid fairly for it. These service reductions show that Scotrail’s ‘normal’ timetable is dependent on the goodwill of staff prepared to work overtime. That is neither fair nor sustainable.

“Scotland needs regular, reliable and affordable rail services. That’s why I was proud as Milngavie and Bearsden’s Green MSP to secure the removal of peak time rail fares last October.

“It’s harder for people to benefit from those savings when the train they need isn’t running though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These service reductions are causing a lot of disruption for local commuters. The Scottish Government and Scotrail bosses urgently need get round the table with unions and agree to a fair pay deal.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​