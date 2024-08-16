MSP demands action to resolve reduced train services in Milngavie
Rail unions ASLEF, Unite, RMT and TSSA recently rejected a pay offer from Scotrail and will ballot their members for industrial action.
In the meantime, train drivers represented by ASLEF are exercising their right to refuse to work overtime. This has led to Scotrail announcing a temporary reduced timetable, which includes halving the number of peak-time services for the Milngavie line from quarterly to half-hourly.
Late night services have also been halved, with the reduced timetable running only one service per hour, with an hour and twenty minute gap between the penultimate and final services.
Ross said: “Rail workers do a vital job and they deserve to be paid fairly for it. These service reductions show that Scotrail’s ‘normal’ timetable is dependent on the goodwill of staff prepared to work overtime. That is neither fair nor sustainable.
“Scotland needs regular, reliable and affordable rail services. That’s why I was proud as Milngavie and Bearsden’s Green MSP to secure the removal of peak time rail fares last October.
“It’s harder for people to benefit from those savings when the train they need isn’t running though.
“These service reductions are causing a lot of disruption for local commuters. The Scottish Government and Scotrail bosses urgently need get round the table with unions and agree to a fair pay deal.”