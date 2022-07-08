MSP questions council plans to remove Malletsheugh roundabout

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority brought forward proposals as part of it’s phase 2 initiative for active travel infrastructure on the A77 Ayr Road and one of the measures included is the replacement of the existing Malletsheugh roundabout with a new traffic light-controlled junction.

The planned new road layout would result in the implementation of a “Dutch-style” traffic design and introduce direct crossings on all four arms of the junction.

Mr Carlaw formally responded to the council’s consultation and he raised concerns that the removal of the roundabout at Malletsheugh could end up having a negative impact on traffic congestion and road safety.

Conceptual image of typical "Dutch-style" traffic light-controlled junction design

As part of the overall proposals, the council are also planning to construct a wider path from the M77 Overbridge to the Maidenhill Access and build segregated cycle lanes from this location to Malletsheugh.

The consultation process for public comments has now closed.

Mr Carlaw said: “I am not persuaded by the merits of replacing the existing Malletsheugh roundabout with the traffic light-controlled system.

“There is very real local concern that the proposed new road set-up would cause additional traffic build up on the local road infrastructure including at this particular section of Ayr Road, the M77 and the adjacent Mearnswood residential development.

“There is also anxiety that the measure would create road safety issues for pupils at the nearby Mearns Primary School and particularly because of added traffic congestion that may emerge on Hunter Drive as a consequence of the new lights.

“The roundabout at Malletsheugh works well and if the council ultimately implement the plans, the effect will be to replace a successful piece of road infrastructure in preference of a traffic light-controlled system that may not be necessary and bring with it new complications for road users.