New light rail plan for Bearsden described as 'hugely exciting'

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer said the new line is a strategic priority for Transport Scotland, the Scottish Government’s transport agency.

The expansion comes as part of major proposals for a ‘Clyde Metro’ rail service reaching everyone up to 15km from Glasgow city centre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal is contained in the second Strategic Transport Projects Review, which was published for consultation this week.

Layout of the proposed rail improvements

The plans also include changes to the existing Milngavie line, redesignating it as a ‘heavy metro’ line and rerouting it from Hyndland via a new route into Glasgow Central Station which would see the Botanics station reopen.

Mr Greer, who lives in Bearsden, said: “This is hugely exciting news for Bearsden and Milngavie.

"Not only would a new light rail line to Bearsden through the north-west of the city be transformational for local commuters, the redesignation of the existing Milngavie line as ‘heavy metro’ is a major opportunity to secure the improvements we’ve long pushed for.

"Namely, the relaying of the second track to increase capacity. The purpose of the heavy metro line is to increase frequency and capacity of services, which we know is impossible locally without redualling the line, so I’m looking forward to making that case as the detail of these plans develops.”

He added: “Once delivered, the Clyde Metro will open up new options for local commuters, improve the reliability of existing local rail services and help reduce the number of cars on the road by giving people attractive alternatives.

"That in turn will improve local air quality and make our roads safer.

"And of course, it will create thousands of quality jobs through the planning, construction and operation of all these new rail lines.

"The devil will be in the detail, and I look forward to enthusiastically making the case for the improvements to be designed to best serve residents in Bearsden and Milngavie.”