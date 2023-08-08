Register
A woman has been killed and a man admitted to hospital following a crash in Lanarkshire.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:11 BST

Tamara Jones died after her red Vauxhall Corsa was involved in an accident with a white VW Polo on the A70 at the weekend.

The 42-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Glasgow for treatment, but died on Sunday.

The 54-year-old male driver of the white car was taken to Wishaw General for treatment.

Now Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following the crash near to Rigside around 12.30pm on Saturday (August 5).Sgt. Gemma Blackadder told us: “Our thoughts are with Tamara's family and friends.“Inquiries are continuing into the crash are continuing. I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.

Information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 08700 555 111.

