Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video posted on Twitter showed one sombrero-wearing supporter being escorted off Ryanair flight FR9130 by security personnel, even before the Manchester to Faro in Portugal flight even had a chance to taxi to the runway.

A female passenger wrote: ”Lad who Tweeted misogynistic abuse at me earlier has been chucked AFF the flight. Can’t even make this stuff up.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further images show the individual verbally remonstrating with a police officer on the tarmac as the plane prepared to leave without him.

Six people were removed from a flight taking Rangers fans to Portugal – one of them before the aircraft had even taken off.

However, Monday's chaos did not end there. Further disruption in the cabin was reported as the aircraft travelled over England, forcing the pilot to divert to Nantes in Northern France, where five more ‘disruptive’ passengers were removed.

After that, a medical emergency was reported on board, though the passenger later recovered and did not require medical attention.

A spokeswoman for Ryanair said: ”A small number of disruptive passengers were removed from this Manchester to Faro flight on 16 May.

One passenger was removed prior to departure, and following a diversion to Nantes, a further five disruptive passengers were removed and met by police on arrival.

“Separately, another passenger who required medical attention onboard quickly recovered, did not require further medical attention, and continued to Faro.

“Following a short delay of approx. 1hr15 mins in Nantes, this flight continued to Faro where it landed safely at 22:04.