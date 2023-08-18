A six week programme of work to repair Boat Bridge in Thankerton has been extended…much to the annoyance of local residents.

Work started back on July 3, including scour protection to the central pier, stone repairs to the existing walls and improvements to the road surface.

It was expected, at that point, to take six weeks with a diversion via the C24, A72, A702, B7055, A73, Sherifflats Road, Boat Road and Covington Road.

However, residents were crestfallen when they discovered it was going to take a further seven to ten days before the road is finally re-opened.

Closed to traffic since July 3, Boat Bridge was expected to re-open on Thursday but has been delayed.

Access for pedestrians and cyclists over the bridge was maintained until the start of August when they too were turned away, to allow resurfacing works to be undertaken from Friday, August 4, to Wednesday, August 9, when it was scheduled to re-open.

However, the council’s engineering manager Stuart Laird informed Barry Knock, the community council’s chairman, last Thursday that there would be a delay in re-opening.

In an email, he said: “The re-opening of the road to vehicular traffic will be postponed until uplift and disposal of the original road surfacing material, which has been removed and stockpiled, can be arranged.

“This material has been identified as potentially containing coal tar, which is classified as unsuitable for landfill and must therefore be subject to independent testing before being uplifted and transported to a suitably licenced waste facility.

Rumours about Hyndford Bridge closing have been denied.

“Our contractor has advised that the testing results are unlikely to be available for seven to 10 days, after which the appropriate arrangements for uplift will be made.

“I apologise for the inconvenience caused by this extended closure.”

Colin Park, the council’s roads chief, added: “The bridge is open to pedestrians and cyclists and is expected to re-open to vehicular traffic in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, the council moved swiftly to deny local rumours that Hydnford Bridge was set to close for an extended period of six months for repairs.