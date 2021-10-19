The areas of Glasgow changed forever by the M8 construction in the 1960s - in pictures

1. Townhead

Taking in historic landmarks such as Glasgow Cathedral and Provand’s Lordship, Townhead is one of the oldest parts of the city. In 1962 the decision was taken to make Townhead a Comprehensive Development Area to allow for the construction of the M8 and the expansion of Strathclyde University. A great number of streets, and ancient road layouts, including the legendary kilometre-long Parliamentary Road, vanished in the process.

Photo: Glasgow Motorway Archive