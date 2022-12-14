ScotRail services will be significantly disrupted this week during the latest round of strike action by RMT members of Network Rail.

The pay dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, however, it will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action involves Network Rail staff in Scotland.

For ScotRail customers, this means a limited number of services on a reduced number of routes from December 13 to 18.

Many Network Rail staff due to take part in the industrial action occupy safety-critical roles; as such, it will not be possible for ScotRail to run the majority of services.

The strike action will affect services from December 13 through to December 18.

ScotRail will operate a similar service level as the previous Network Rail strike dates. This limited strike timetable will also operate on the non-strike day, Thursday, December 15.

This is because Network Rail is unable to make all infrastructure available on that day.

The train operator will run services on 12 routes, including two trains per hour from Glasgow Central to Lanark. Final services will depart well before 6.30pm, so customers should plan ahead.

Scottish Ministers have called on the UK Government to act immediately to bring an end to the dispute.

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said: “In Scotland, we maintained constructive discussions between ScotRail and RMT members. By doing so, we have settled our pay negotiations.